Announcement: Hellboy Web by Wyrd Release Delayed
Good Shepherd Entertainment announces a minimal release delay for Hellboy Web by Wyrd bee.
Instead of October 4, it will now only be ready on October 18 on all current systems.
A reason for the new release date is unknown.
