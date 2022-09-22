Changed Map rotation logic to prevent the same maps being randomly selected, all maps will now play through in a random order per server before repeating

Map rotation will be limited for first 2 weeks after Patch 12 release to make new maps more accessible through matchmaking

[Fixed] Vibration effects are not present when firing the FG42 or FG42 x4 (scoped)

[Fixed] ‘Precise Aiming’ functionality for Tanks and Recon vehicles is missing on console (controller support added)

[Fixed] Controller focus would be lost when cancelling out of the invite menu

[Fixed] “Offensive Master” trophy and achievement will trigger after completing Warfare matches

[Fixed] Every other shot from US Hull MG, US Coaxial, and all Half-Track MGs will be noticeably quiet

[Fixed] Xbox Button icons would sometimes appear in the PS5 version

[Fixed] Closing and relaunching the game after making cosmetic or loadout changes in the Barracks would revert changes to their previous state

[Fixed] Controller Layout B and Layout D use wrong input for looking when in a vehicle

[Fixed] Controller focus may be lost on the scoreboard after resigning from the commander role

[Fixed] Unit Leaders may get softlocked on the ‘Leave Unit’ message if another player joins their unit whilst the message is open

[Fixed] Double pressing ‘Join as Commander’ will break deployment menu on rare occasion

[Fixed] PS5 Haptic rumble would not play when player is close to a bombing run

[Fixed] Game will crash on Xbox If user is changed before loading into the main menu

[Fixed] Controller vibration does not work on MEDIUM setting

[Fixed] Players are unable to join a locked unit after joining a different unit before invite is accepted

[Fixed] Switching profile after rejecting the EULA will softlock the title

[Fixed] Opening and closing the in-game map while driving a vehicle will cause the vehicle to stop accelerating

[Fixed] Opening and closing the scoreboard while driving a vehicle will cause the vehicle to stop accelerating

[Fixed] The “VOIP Connection Status” setting is missing on console

[Fixed] VOIP Leadership Radio and Unit Radio need reactivating after leaving and joining a unit

[Fixed] VOIP will toggle to off when pausing the game

[Fixed] Proximity VOIP is too quiet at default setting

[Fixed] Proximity VOIP has no distance falloff

[Fixed] [FPP] The German Small Ammunition box, Medical Supplies box and Explosive Ammo box have identical models when held in hand

[Fixed] Receiving an invite/request while on the deploy screen will block a player from leaving the loadout menu once accessed.

[Fixed] Machine gun cannot be mounted in specific type of buildings across all the maps

[Fixed] Panther (German Heavy) has a shorter cooldown after spawning it compared to the Tiger

[Fixed] ‘Resign as commander’ button doesn’t disappear after rejoining previously created armor/recon unit

[Fixed] The “Back” button in the Barracks menu does not work correctly immediately after a new favourite role is selected

[Fixed] Gunshot SFX can still be heard after the player that is shooting with certain weapons dies

[Fixed] German Fuel Nodes are unable to be destroyed with Satchel Charges

[Fixed] Satchel Charges won’t destroy barbed wire at certain distances

[Fixed] The Soviet Commander Fuel abilities list order isn’t consistent and changes

[Fixed] The deploy button disappears when the player resigns the Commander role then creates/joins another unit without changing the role

[Fixed] Incorrect plane used to drop Ammo Drop for SOV/GER

Speculative fix for the long standing ‘Loadout Bug’

UPDATE 12 PARITY ADDITIONS, CHANGES, AND FIXES:

Updated Luchs with new camo pattern

Updated Panzer IV with new camo pattern

Updated Tiger with new camo pattern

Reimplemented the German “Panther” as a heavy tank with updated Smart Materials

Added new US “M4A3 75w” medium tank

Moved Ammo Crate from Spotter lvl 3 “Scout” to Spotter lvl 1 “Standard Issue” loadout

Reduced Precision Strike cost from 500 to 250 munitions

Reduced AT-Gun damage from 600 to 350

Increased AT-Gun deploy timer from 3 to 8 seconds

Vehicle wrecks can now be removed using the Bazooka and Panzerschreck

Tank crews are now notified when the gunner destroys an OP

Updated Personal Stats screen with new stats and an organized layout

Adjusted MG deployment logic to prevent players from hiding their model inside objects

Added the ability to interrupt weapon reloads

Primary Weapons are now displayed on the player’s back while not equipped

Added gore models for the Soviet faction (previously used US models)

Improved animations for the strafing run Commander Ability

Added the following new Commander Abilities:

Maps

Reworked HQs on Kursk to provide additional cover for each faction

Improved legibility of Enemy Recon Markings on the Tactical Map

Adjusted volume attenuation of the Stuka Siren

Adjusted bullet crack SFX for the MG42

Added lighting to the following in-game FX for better visuals on night maps:

[Fixed] Unusual camera stuttering when vaulting over an object while the server/player has a high ping

[Fixed] Disconnecting and Reconnecting from VoIP while making Microphone check will cause VoIP to permanently stop working.

[Fixed] Soviet Recon Tank doesn’t trigger any SFX when entering the vehicle or switching positions.

[Fixed] Panzer IV has incorrect armour collision

[Fixed] The player cannot be heard if they switch very fast between the VOIP channels

[Fixed] Players are unable to hear enemy Half-track SFX

[Fixed] M97 Trench Gun cannot penetrate any materials.

[Fixed] Outpost can be placed next to downed enemy but is instantly destroyed.

[Fixed] Bullet Crack Sound Plays when leaving Mounted Prone with PTRS-41.

[Fixed] Deployable explosives can’t be placed in an area around garrisons and airheads.

[Fixed] The player model can clip through certain building roofs by deploying LMG’s.

[Fixed] LMGs camera will lose its input when being deployed in another player

[Fixed] Some Personal Stats are not saved when the player exits and re-enters a server

[Fixed] Offensive mode initial Deploy Timer counts down before any players have joined the server

[Fixed] VOIP may not work immediately after creating a unit for 20-30 seconds

[Fixed] Career and Role EXP may not correctly display in change role menu if gained just before a match ends.

[Fixed] Two players can trigger the bandaging animation if the bandage is used at the same time

[Fixed] Players do not get suppressed from bombing run fire when in artillery reload seat

[Fixed] Players do not get suppressed from strafing run fire when in artillery reload seat

[Fixed] Deploying an LMG on a wooden beam of a specific barn causes graphical issue and un-deploys the LMG.

[Fixed] Half-Track spawn icon appears when the engine is on in Locked enemy territory

[Fixed] During idle animation the left hand is misaligned and clips through the weapon while holding any Rifle or Sniper Rifle

[Fixed] The player is unable to deploy or to enter the Change Role menu in certain scenarios after they’ve been switched to the other team via RCon during the last 3 seconds of deployment

[Fixed] The Anti-Tank gun turret will collide with vehicles, potentially causing collision/physics issues

[Fixed] Missing glass in Opel Blitz asset

[Fixed] Eastern Wood Peewee can be heard in Hürtgen Forest Map

[Fixed] Rebinding W A S or D in Infantry, Driver and Admin tabs will allow two bindings on one key.

[Fixed] Rebinding W A S or D to common and relaunching the title will rebind in Infantry, Driver and Admin Tabs.

[Fixed] Garrisons and Outposts render distances vary based on map

[Fixed] Airhead is destroyed by friendly grenades

[Fixed] The Damaged Engine Fire PFX always face directly toward the player

[Fixed] When a player quickly switches between VOIP channels, the nametag of the player will not show up or will show up for a brief period of time

[Fixed] Gear change animation plays twice in Soviet vehicles

[Fixed] Occasions where nametags appeared in Streamer Mode

[Fixed] Poor network conditions will cause bolt action rifles to not fire when inputting.

[Fixed] FG42 bullets land higher than the crosshair

[Fixed] Soviet Half-Track have no SFX while being repaired at a repair station

[Fixed] The map images on the ‘Maps’ section of the Field Manual are low resolution

[Fixed] There is a corrupted texture in the viewports of certain tanks

[Fixed] Outside parts of the Panzer IV is present in the viewport at FoV higher than 90

[Fixed] Airheads will deploy faster than the icon indicates

[Fixed] The prompt that appears after a player is kicked appears in German

[Fixed] Steam invites will bring a player into the last server the inviter was in if they’re on the Front End

[Fixed] Flare gun does not reveal the enemy players if the shooter is within in its radius

[Fixed] Soviet Mosin Sniper doesn’t 1 shot kill above 200m

[Fixed] VOIP channel volumes are reset after the map change

[Fixed] Half-Track deployment text fails to update its state correctly

[Fixed] The “Back” button located in Barracks is not functional if the player has the Favorite role selected

[Fixed] The “Welcome to Hell” achievement does not unlock

[Fixed] The “Commend and Conquer!” and “War Hero” achievements are not incremented correctly