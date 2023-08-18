Aerosoft and Nano Games Announce Release Date

Aerosoft and Nano Games make this known Heavy Duty Challenge will be released on September 14 for PS5 and Xbox Series X at a price of 34.95 euros. There is also a new trailer to watch and additional information can be found in the press release:

In Heavy Duty Challenge players drive officially licensed trucks over challenging terrain. They compete in authentic championships or explore an open world in search of secrets. Heavy Duty Challenge uses its own engine, which allows for particularly precise physics and mechanics.

The trucks in Heavy Duty Challenge were faithfully reproduced and based on vehicles from the legendary Europa Truck Trial Championships. The vehicles are upgradeable and require regular maintenance. This is the only way players can become the ultimate Truck Trials champion.