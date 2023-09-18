Roguelite Horror / Stealth Revival: Haunted House
Prepare for a chilling adventure as Haunted House is set to launch on October 12th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, and Atari VCS. This highly anticipated game is brought to you by publisher Atari and developer Orbit Studio.
About Haunted House
Delve into the captivating world of Haunted House where you embody Lyn Graves, the niece of the famed treasure hunter, Zachary Graves. When Lyn discovers that her uncle has mysteriously disappeared, she embarks on a journey with her friends to his mansion in order to unravel the enigma. However, as they explore, Lyn’s friends are ensnared by the dark shadows lurking within. As the player, your mission is to guide Lyn through the treacherous shifting walls, unexpected encounters with enemies, and spine-chilling hauntings. Your ultimate goal is to reunite Lyn with her friends and put an end to the ominous ectoplasms that infest the mansion. Be warned – if Lyn falls victim to a malevolent spirit, she will find herself back at the entrance of the haunted house, where the layout of floors and arrangement of enemies will have completely changed, providing a truly unique experience with every attempt.
Key Features
- All-Ages Thrill Ride – Experience the magical blend of whimsical, cartoonish art style with spine-tingling thrills in Haunted House. The game successfully strikes a balance between lightheartedness and the supernatural, maintaining an E rating with its primarily stealth-based gameplay and light combat sequences.
- Unlockable Characters – As Lyn courageously explores the mansion, she will uncover and free her captive friends. These friends, once liberated, become playable characters. Each character possesses unique abilities and attributes, allowing for a fresh and distinct experience with every journey into the depths of the haunted mansion.
- Atari Easter Eggs – Delight in the abundance of collectibles and lore based on the original Haunted House and other timeless classics from Atari’s golden age. Immerse yourself in nostalgia and discover the hidden references that pay homage to the gaming history of Atari.
- Stealth is Key – Combat takes a backseat in Haunted House, as players must rely on their stealth prowess to navigate the shadows and solve the challenging obstacles that lie in wait. Utilize the arsenal of traps and items at your disposal to outsmart your sinister adversaries.