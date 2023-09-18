Roguelite Horror / Stealth Revival: Haunted House

Prepare for a chilling adventure as Haunted House is set to launch on October 12th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, and Atari VCS. This highly anticipated game is brought to you by publisher Atari and developer Orbit Studio.

About Haunted House

Delve into the captivating world of Haunted House where you embody Lyn Graves, the niece of the famed treasure hunter, Zachary Graves. When Lyn discovers that her uncle has mysteriously disappeared, she embarks on a journey with her friends to his mansion in order to unravel the enigma. However, as they explore, Lyn’s friends are ensnared by the dark shadows lurking within. As the player, your mission is to guide Lyn through the treacherous shifting walls, unexpected encounters with enemies, and spine-chilling hauntings. Your ultimate goal is to reunite Lyn with her friends and put an end to the ominous ectoplasms that infest the mansion. Be warned – if Lyn falls victim to a malevolent spirit, she will find herself back at the entrance of the haunted house, where the layout of floors and arrangement of enemies will have completely changed, providing a truly unique experience with every attempt.

Key Features