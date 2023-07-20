Happiness for gamers The announcement surprised the whole world, but turned out to be strategic for Microsoft. On the one hand, the Xbox Series X with a disc drive, monster power and native 4K; the other, the Xbox Series S with a much more discreet format, without a disk drive and with less horsepower to display “only” 1440p. And above all, 200 euros difference between the two. Apparently, this configuration will have allowed Microsoft to have very convincing figures throughout the pandemic period, where the shortage of components had seriously impacted the production (and sale) of PS5 and Xbox Series X: the Series S, it had sold like hot cakes thanks to its attractive price and its availability in stores. Plus, with Game Pass’ smash deal, not having a disc drive isn’t a problem, and the Series S is then very suitable for Microsoft’s service. A real advantage! A real power problem This is not the first time that some studios have said so, Techland (behind Dying Light 2) and Larian (behind Baldur’s Gate III) having already spoken on the subject, but the Xbox Series S would also be a brake for many firms. You should know that in normal times, making a game on several equivalent supports is already extremely expensive and complex, requiring a lot of resources for optimization. But when one of the consoles is less powerful and above all, is not of the old generation and must therefore fit on all the current generation, it’s a technical headache for some developers who want to make visually advanced games. In any case, so proclaims Kai Tuovinen, the marketing director of Frozenbyte, behind the next Trine 5 during an interview with GamingBolt: In any case, Trine 5 will be released this summer on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Regarding the Xbox Series, we have just learned that the title will run in 4K / 60FPS on Series X and 1440p / 60FPS on Series S.

