Halo’s Arrival in Rainbow Six Siege

In an exciting collaboration, the popular video game Rainbow Six Siege is introducing Halo’s protagonist on September 26. This crossover event includes the highly anticipated Master Chief Sledge Elite skin.

Continued Success of Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft’s shooter game, Rainbow Six Siege, has maintained immense popularity and support from its players throughout the years. Meanwhile, Halo, a renowned historical series, has received mixed reviews for its latest installment and hopes to gain recognition through this crossover.

A Noteworthy Partnership Between Microsoft and Ubisoft

This collaboration between Halo and Rainbow Six Siege takes place amidst a significant partnership between Microsoft and Ubisoft. As part of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, the rights for streaming video games will be transferred to the French company – a crucial step in the acquisition process.

Halo is coming to Rainbow Six Siege on September 26th (Master Chief Sledge Elite Skin). pic.twitter.com/bHEksrxQQE — Klobrille (@klobrille) September 24, 2023