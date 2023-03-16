A new update has been released for Halo Infinite Update You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Halo Infinite Update is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
The following changes were made in the March 15, 2023, patch.
Setting the Target Framerate setting to 120hz on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles now results in framerates higher than 90 frames per second (FPS).
Improved stability when navigating Customization menus on Xbox Series X|S consoles.
While this fix reduces the likelihood of the game crashing while navigating Customization menus, there is ongoing work to address reports of low framerates in these menus. Stay tuned to @HaloSupport on Twitter as an upcoming update is expected to address framerate in the Customization menus.
There is no longer a slight delay between dropping objective objects, such as the Flag or Oddball, and switching to a weapon. This change should improve the viability of the “Flag juggling” strategy.
Game mode details are now visible in the Customs Browser menu and when viewing the Details menu of a Customs Browser session.
When playing on Xbox One consoles or on PC, friendly and enemy Spartans will now appear more consistently on Forge maps.
Theater films now accurately reflect the match’s full duration, and the timeline now displays score events that can be skipped to.
Theater films created in an earlier version of Halo Infinite no longer have a Watch Film button that, when selected, leads to an indefinite loading screen.
Using the W or S keys to navigate the Rubble section of the Assets menu in Forge’s Object Browser no longer results in a crash.