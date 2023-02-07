The “baby daughter” of Eminem is now an adult and engaged!

The rapper’s ex-wife Kim Scott’s daughter Hailie Jade, 27, announced her engagement to Evan McClintock on Instagram on Monday.

Fans are waiting for the “Lose Yourself” singer to comment, but her renowned father hasn’t yet offered a public response to the news.

One said, “Now to wait for Slim Shady’s response.” Another person remarked, “Wonder if he asked the goat. Some people immediately referenced the famous line from Eminem, “I wonder if knees were weak and his arms were hefty.”

A few of her dad’s early songs, like “My Dad’s Gone Crazy,” for which she voiced the hook, was inspired by Hailie Jade, the host of the “Just a Little Shady” podcast. She made her singing debut when she was six years old and eventually earned the title of Youngest R&B Chart Entrant in the Guinness Book of World Records.

“She will be able to say, “My dad placed me on the music,” when she is an adult. My father sang songs about me and used my name liberally.” In an interview from the early 2000s, Eminem stated.

He also spoke of her in rap, “My baby child keeps getting older / I watch her grow up with delight,” Hailie’s Song from 2002 begins. My insecurities may eat me alive, but when I look at my child, I realize that I’m not insane and that everything makes sense.”

A social media influencer with 3 million Instagram followers is Hailie Jade.