Gungrave: GORE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUdiSiWqfI

Announcement of Ultimate Enhanced Edition

Studio Iggymob announces an Ultimate Enhanced Edition of Gungrav GORE for switch. In terms of content, 100 gameplay improvements are promised, but further details are not yet known.

Availability

The ultimate enhanced edition of Gungrav GORE is currently being undermined. The thirdperson shooter is already available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.