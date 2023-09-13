Gungrave: GORE
Link to the Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUdiSiWqfI
Announcement of Ultimate Enhanced Edition
Studio Iggymob announces an Ultimate Enhanced Edition of Gungrav GORE for switch. In terms of content, 100 gameplay improvements are promised, but further details are not yet known.
Availability
The ultimate enhanced edition of Gungrav GORE is currently being undermined. The thirdperson shooter is already available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
