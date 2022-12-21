Adjustment of Game Rules

The installation and deactivation times of destructive weapons in the “Destruction” rule will be changed as follows.

・Setting time: 3 seconds → 4 seconds

・Disarming time: 5 seconds → 4 seconds

・The disarming time was longer than the installation time, and although the design was slightly in favor of the attacker, the ratio of extended battles was higher than expected. By adjusting the installation and release time, we aim to improve the balance between the attack and defense to reduce the ratio of extended battles.

・Point Capture

・Time limit: 300 seconds → 240 seconds

・Additional time: 180 seconds → 120 seconds

・Destruction・Time limit: 300 seconds → 270 seconds

・Additional time: 210 seconds → 150 seconds

Adjustments to Certain Units

We will implement the adjustment mainly due to a bug, and many other balance adjustments will be implemented separately during the maintenance scheduled for 12/26.

▼Marasai [UC]

・Sea Snake Ensnare

The projectile speed has become slower since the Season 2 update, and will be corrected to the previous parameters.

▼Asshimar

・Napalm Grenade

The hit detection of the projectile has been reduced to correct a problem where the projectile would hit a wall when in close contact with a wall or when thrown into a tight space.

▼ Zaku II [Melee]

・Large Heat Hawk (Slash)

The damage to devices and units that have been disabled will now be adjusted to “400”.

Other updates

Locked units can now be used in practice mode.

Room Chat” will no longer be available in Casual Match and Ranked Match.

A new UI will be added that allows users to move to the Present Box from the home screen.

The time limit for receiving gifts from the Present Box will be extended from 10 days to 30 days.

50 CP will be sent to the gift box for those who play the home version and have earned a smaller number of beginner challenge rewards.

Source:Gundam Evolution