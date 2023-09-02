About

Gunbrella is a gritty side-scrolling adventure set in a world dependent on a rapidly diminishing natural resource. Fill the rain-soaked boots of a gruff woodsman on a quest for revenge, entering an unfamiliar town armed only with the titular Gunbrella, a high-caliber firearm that doubles as an umbrella.

Your hard-nosed investigation soon becomes entangled with the inner workings of a creepy cabal of ghouls and gangsters, cops and cultists and the fallout of corporate exploitation.

Key Features

Gain Mastery of the Gunbrella – Engage in thrilling, side-scrolling action making full use of the Gunbrella’s unique maneuverability and close-quarters combat capabilities. The Gunbrella is more than just a weapon—use it to glide, swing, dash and dive around the world and discover seemingly unattainable secrets along the way.

– Engage in thrilling, side-scrolling action making full use of the Gunbrella’s unique maneuverability and close-quarters combat capabilities. The Gunbrella is more than just a weapon—use it to glide, swing, dash and dive around the world and discover seemingly unattainable secrets along the way. Leave No Stone Gunturned – From a small town menaced by cult kidnappings to a junkyard fortress ruled by a ruthless trash gang, explore a diverse assortment of unusual locations and interrogate bizarre characters on your quest for answers. Keep track of findings in your trusty notebook, and remember to retrace your steps…

– From a small town menaced by cult kidnappings to a junkyard fortress ruled by a ruthless trash gang, explore a diverse assortment of unusual locations and interrogate bizarre characters on your quest for answers. Keep track of findings in your trusty notebook, and remember to retrace your steps… Retrieve. Reload. Repeat. – Salvage scrap and spare parts to trade for different munitions and upgrades for your impermeable arsenal. As your search deepens, and you conjure increasingly ghastly agents of the supernatural, you’ll need all the help you can get.

Release Date Trailer

Screenshots

