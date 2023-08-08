Arc System Works announces Season 3 update and DLC fighter Johnny release date

Arc System Works announces that both the Season 3 update and the first DLC fighter, Johnny, will be available August 24 for Guilty Gear STRIVE to appear. The latter is presented to us with a fresh trailer.

Guilty Gear STRIVE available on multiple platforms

Guilty Gear STRIVE can be played on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.