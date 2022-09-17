A new update has been released for Guilty Gear Strive Update 1.22 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Guilty Gear Strive Update 1.22 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
The PS5 version now supports the PS5 feature, PS5 Tournaments. This feature allows you to check for any tournaments you can currently join by pressing the PS button, as well as automatically matching you with your set opponent during tournaments.
*This feature is not compatible with PS4 crossplay. Arc System Works does not handle sponsorships, nominations, or management
Online Matches
Fixed a bug where the settings would not be saved properly when selecting certain BGMfrom the Entry Character menu
Button Settings (Menu)
Fixed a bug for the Button Settings (Menu) on the Steam version where the Confirm input would not be recognized after assigning the Enter key as Confirm under certain conditions.