GTA V Keeps Going Strong! GTA 6 Will Offer Plenty of New Experiences

Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, is about to celebrate its 10th anniversary at the end of the year. It has been made available on three generations of consoles, and its online mode has played a crucial role in ensuring its longevity. Despite the anticipation surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI, the leaked alpha version does not accurately represent the game’s current state.

In the meantime, players continue to have a blast on GTA Online. They enjoy the various content and events created by Rockstar, explore mods, and participate in different Role Play servers. Recently, the Cfx.re team, responsible for managing the largest RP community servers in the game, was recruited by Rockstar, allowing the studio to utilize their expertise. However, some observers fear that Rockstar may impose stricter restrictions on their work.

A Reddit User Sparks Controversy with Nearly 20 Thousand Hours of Gameplay!

GTA V continues to dominate the gaming scene, and one player has recently attracted attention on Reddit. Big_Search9299 shared an image of their Steam interface, displaying a staggering 19,000 hours of playtime. Converted into days, this amounts to more than two years of continuous play. The user clarifies that this is not the result of being “AFK” or away from the keyboard.

Due to the exceptionally high number of hours claimed, doubts arise regarding the authenticity and well-being of the player. Some joke about loading times, while others argue that playing for six hours per day since the game’s release is unbelievable. Some bluntly address addiction and question the player’s sense of pride. Nevertheless, assuming the hours are genuine, it surpasses the previous record held by Jamcar70, who spent 18,340 hours playing GTA Online before becoming a billionaire in September 2022.