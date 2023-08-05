





GTA Online Beta Reveals Lost Features | Article

GTA Online Beta Reveals Lost Features

One person detailed their exploits in a GTA Online beta released ten years ago, but this is the first time anyone appears to have played or seen it on Twitter. Emulation software running on a personal computer (PC) made it feasible for users to connect their Xbox 360 to a version of Grand Theft Auto Online that had yet to be released. This obsolete, glitchy, and genuinely fascinating but long-forgotten gadget is demonstrated in a video that is 10 minutes long and was uploaded to YouTube.

What Was It That We Lost?

Since the user KimiSha19 was the first to obtain the pre-release version of this GTA Online beta, he has cleared the way for many other users to begin experimenting with the product. Everything started with the video that KimiSha19 published on YouTube, and ever since then, many other people have started pulling out pictures, revealing previously hidden content from GTA Online.

This is the video that KimiSha19 has posted:

Interestingly, the GTA Online beta may still be played with friends even though it has been around for more than ten years since it was first developed. Amazingly, although several parts of the game are broken, it is still playable.

We spotted a brand-new logo in the subsequent follow-up photographs that were shared on gtaforums.com, but that was only the beginning – here is the content that was removed from the GTA Online beta:

Lost Features:

Upon death, the ‘Wasted’ screen shows a breakdown of who killed Oyu, with what weapon, and where they hit you – and your stats against them.

There was a different UI that could have been more noticeable when leveling up.

There were two new contacts – Al Carter and Edgar Carlos, both of whom are known. The former represents the Lost MC, while the latter is affiliated with the LS Vagos.

There would have been the ability to call for ‘gang backup’ from Lamar, Carter, and Carlos.

There were up to five create-a-character slots, and the entire creation menu looked different, but the base elements were the same.

There would have been periodic drops of ‘special crates,’ but nobody knows what they were.

Gamers use emulation platforms like Xenia to delve deeper into a never-released beta version of GTA Online. This is something that is continually developing.

Are you interested in getting engaged and finding out what opportunities we overlooked?







ADVERTISEMENT







GTA Online Beta Reveals Lost Features | Article

GTA Online Beta Reveals Lost Features

One person detailed their exploits in a GTA Online beta released ten years ago, but this is the first time anyone appears to have played or seen it on Twitter. Emulation software running on a personal computer (PC) made it feasible for users to connect their Xbox 360 to a version of Grand Theft Auto Online that had yet to be released. This obsolete, glitchy, and genuinely fascinating but long-forgotten gadget is demonstrated in a video that is 10 minutes long and was uploaded to YouTube.

What Was It That We Lost?

Since the user KimiSha19 was the first to obtain the pre-release version of this GTA Online beta, he has cleared the way for many other users to begin experimenting with the product. Everything started with the video that KimiSha19 published on YouTube, and ever since then, many other people have started pulling out pictures, revealing previously hidden content from GTA Online.

This is the video that KimiSha19 has posted:

Interestingly, the GTA Online beta may still be played with friends even though it has been around for more than ten years since it was first developed. Amazingly, although several parts of the game are broken, it is still playable.

We spotted a brand-new logo in the subsequent follow-up photographs that were shared on gtaforums.com, but that was only the beginning – here is the content that was removed from the GTA Online beta:

Lost Features:

Upon death, the ‘Wasted’ screen shows a breakdown of who killed Oyu, with what weapon, and where they hit you – and your stats against them.

There was a different UI that could have been more noticeable when leveling up.

There were two new contacts – Al Carter and Edgar Carlos, both of whom are known. The former represents the Lost MC, while the latter is affiliated with the LS Vagos.

There would have been the ability to call for ‘gang backup’ from Lamar, Carter, and Carlos.

There were up to five create-a-character slots, and the entire creation menu looked different, but the base elements were the same.

There would have been periodic drops of ‘special crates,’ but nobody knows what they were.

Gamers use emulation platforms like Xenia to delve deeper into a never-released beta version of GTA Online. This is something that is continually developing.

Are you interested in getting engaged and finding out what opportunities we overlooked?













GTA Online Beta Reveals Lost Features | Article

GTA Online Beta Reveals Lost Features

One person detailed their exploits in a GTA Online beta released ten years ago, but this is the first time anyone appears to have played or seen it on Twitter. Emulation software running on a personal computer (PC) made it feasible for users to connect their Xbox 360 to a version of Grand Theft Auto Online that had yet to be released. This obsolete, glitchy, and genuinely fascinating but long-forgotten gadget is demonstrated in a video that is 10 minutes long and was uploaded to YouTube.

What Was It That We Lost?

Since the user KimiSha19 was the first to obtain the pre-release version of this GTA Online beta, he has cleared the way for many other users to begin experimenting with the product. Everything started with the video that KimiSha19 published on YouTube, and ever since then, many other people have started pulling out pictures, revealing previously hidden content from GTA Online.

This is the video that KimiSha19 has posted:

Interestingly, the GTA Online beta may still be played with friends even though it has been around for more than ten years since it was first developed. Amazingly, although several parts of the game are broken, it is still playable.

We spotted a brand-new logo in the subsequent follow-up photographs that were shared on gtaforums.com, but that was only the beginning – here is the content that was removed from the GTA Online beta:

Lost Features:

Upon death, the ‘Wasted’ screen shows a breakdown of who killed Oyu, with what weapon, and where they hit you – and your stats against them.

There was a different UI that could have been more noticeable when leveling up.

There were two new contacts – Al Carter and Edgar Carlos, both of whom are known. The former represents the Lost MC, while the latter is affiliated with the LS Vagos.

There would have been the ability to call for ‘gang backup’ from Lamar, Carter, and Carlos.

There were up to five create-a-character slots, and the entire creation menu looked different, but the base elements were the same.

There would have been periodic drops of ‘special crates,’ but nobody knows what they were.

Gamers use emulation platforms like Xenia to delve deeper into a never-released beta version of GTA Online. This is something that is continually developing.

Are you interested in getting engaged and finding out what opportunities we overlooked?







ADVERTISEMENT







GTA Online Beta Reveals Lost Features | Article

GTA Online Beta Reveals Lost Features

One person detailed their exploits in a GTA Online beta released ten years ago, but this is the first time anyone appears to have played or seen it on Twitter. Emulation software running on a personal computer (PC) made it feasible for users to connect their Xbox 360 to a version of Grand Theft Auto Online that had yet to be released. This obsolete, glitchy, and genuinely fascinating but long-forgotten gadget is demonstrated in a video that is 10 minutes long and was uploaded to YouTube.

What Was It That We Lost?

Since the user KimiSha19 was the first to obtain the pre-release version of this GTA Online beta, he has cleared the way for many other users to begin experimenting with the product. Everything started with the video that KimiSha19 published on YouTube, and ever since then, many other people have started pulling out pictures, revealing previously hidden content from GTA Online.

This is the video that KimiSha19 has posted:

Interestingly, the GTA Online beta may still be played with friends even though it has been around for more than ten years since it was first developed. Amazingly, although several parts of the game are broken, it is still playable.

We spotted a brand-new logo in the subsequent follow-up photographs that were shared on gtaforums.com, but that was only the beginning – here is the content that was removed from the GTA Online beta:

Lost Features:

Upon death, the ‘Wasted’ screen shows a breakdown of who killed Oyu, with what weapon, and where they hit you – and your stats against them.

There was a different UI that could have been more noticeable when leveling up.

There were two new contacts – Al Carter and Edgar Carlos, both of whom are known. The former represents the Lost MC, while the latter is affiliated with the LS Vagos.

There would have been the ability to call for ‘gang backup’ from Lamar, Carter, and Carlos.

There were up to five create-a-character slots, and the entire creation menu looked different, but the base elements were the same.

There would have been periodic drops of ‘special crates,’ but nobody knows what they were.

Gamers use emulation platforms like Xenia to delve deeper into a never-released beta version of GTA Online. This is something that is continually developing.

Are you interested in getting engaged and finding out what opportunities we overlooked?













GTA Online Beta Reveals Lost Features | Article

GTA Online Beta Reveals Lost Features

One person detailed their exploits in a GTA Online beta released ten years ago, but this is the first time anyone appears to have played or seen it on Twitter. Emulation software running on a personal computer (PC) made it feasible for users to connect their Xbox 360 to a version of Grand Theft Auto Online that had yet to be released. This obsolete, glitchy, and genuinely fascinating but long-forgotten gadget is demonstrated in a video that is 10 minutes long and was uploaded to YouTube.

What Was It That We Lost?

Since the user KimiSha19 was the first to obtain the pre-release version of this GTA Online beta, he has cleared the way for many other users to begin experimenting with the product. Everything started with the video that KimiSha19 published on YouTube, and ever since then, many other people have started pulling out pictures, revealing previously hidden content from GTA Online.

This is the video that KimiSha19 has posted:

Interestingly, the GTA Online beta may still be played with friends even though it has been around for more than ten years since it was first developed. Amazingly, although several parts of the game are broken, it is still playable.

We spotted a brand-new logo in the subsequent follow-up photographs that were shared on gtaforums.com, but that was only the beginning – here is the content that was removed from the GTA Online beta:

Lost Features:

Upon death, the ‘Wasted’ screen shows a breakdown of who killed Oyu, with what weapon, and where they hit you – and your stats against them.

There was a different UI that could have been more noticeable when leveling up.

There were two new contacts – Al Carter and Edgar Carlos, both of whom are known. The former represents the Lost MC, while the latter is affiliated with the LS Vagos.

There would have been the ability to call for ‘gang backup’ from Lamar, Carter, and Carlos.

There were up to five create-a-character slots, and the entire creation menu looked different, but the base elements were the same.

There would have been periodic drops of ‘special crates,’ but nobody knows what they were.

Gamers use emulation platforms like Xenia to delve deeper into a never-released beta version of GTA Online. This is something that is continually developing.

Are you interested in getting engaged and finding out what opportunities we overlooked?







ADVERTISEMENT







GTA Online Beta Reveals Lost Features | Article

GTA Online Beta Reveals Lost Features

One person detailed their exploits in a GTA Online beta released ten years ago, but this is the first time anyone appears to have played or seen it on Twitter. Emulation software running on a personal computer (PC) made it feasible for users to connect their Xbox 360 to a version of Grand Theft Auto Online that had yet to be released. This obsolete, glitchy, and genuinely fascinating but long-forgotten gadget is demonstrated in a video that is 10 minutes long and was uploaded to YouTube.

What Was It That We Lost?

Since the user KimiSha19 was the first to obtain the pre-release version of this GTA Online beta, he has cleared the way for many other users to begin experimenting with the product. Everything started with the video that KimiSha19 published on YouTube, and ever since then, many other people have started pulling out pictures, revealing previously hidden content from GTA Online.

This is the video that KimiSha19 has posted:

Interestingly, the GTA Online beta may still be played with friends even though it has been around for more than ten years since it was first developed. Amazingly, although several parts of the game are broken, it is still playable.

We spotted a brand-new logo in the subsequent follow-up photographs that were shared on gtaforums.com, but that was only the beginning – here is the content that was removed from the GTA Online beta:

Lost Features:

Upon death, the ‘Wasted’ screen shows a breakdown of who killed Oyu, with what weapon, and where they hit you – and your stats against them.

There was a different UI that could have been more noticeable when leveling up.

There were two new contacts – Al Carter and Edgar Carlos, both of whom are known. The former represents the Lost MC, while the latter is affiliated with the LS Vagos.

There would have been the ability to call for ‘gang backup’ from Lamar, Carter, and Carlos.

There were up to five create-a-character slots, and the entire creation menu looked different, but the base elements were the same.

There would have been periodic drops of ‘special crates,’ but nobody knows what they were.

Gamers use emulation platforms like Xenia to delve deeper into a never-released beta version of GTA Online. This is something that is continually developing.

Are you interested in getting engaged and finding out what opportunities we overlooked?













GTA Online Beta Reveals Lost Features | Article

GTA Online Beta Reveals Lost Features

One person detailed their exploits in a GTA Online beta released ten years ago, but this is the first time anyone appears to have played or seen it on Twitter. Emulation software running on a personal computer (PC) made it feasible for users to connect their Xbox 360 to a version of Grand Theft Auto Online that had yet to be released. This obsolete, glitchy, and genuinely fascinating but long-forgotten gadget is demonstrated in a video that is 10 minutes long and was uploaded to YouTube.

What Was It That We Lost?

Since the user KimiSha19 was the first to obtain the pre-release version of this GTA Online beta, he has cleared the way for many other users to begin experimenting with the product. Everything started with the video that KimiSha19 published on YouTube, and ever since then, many other people have started pulling out pictures, revealing previously hidden content from GTA Online.

This is the video that KimiSha19 has posted:

Interestingly, the GTA Online beta may still be played with friends even though it has been around for more than ten years since it was first developed. Amazingly, although several parts of the game are broken, it is still playable.

We spotted a brand-new logo in the subsequent follow-up photographs that were shared on gtaforums.com, but that was only the beginning – here is the content that was removed from the GTA Online beta:

Lost Features:

Upon death, the ‘Wasted’ screen shows a breakdown of who killed Oyu, with what weapon, and where they hit you – and your stats against them.

There was a different UI that could have been more noticeable when leveling up.

There were two new contacts – Al Carter and Edgar Carlos, both of whom are known. The former represents the Lost MC, while the latter is affiliated with the LS Vagos.

There would have been the ability to call for ‘gang backup’ from Lamar, Carter, and Carlos.

There were up to five create-a-character slots, and the entire creation menu looked different, but the base elements were the same.

There would have been periodic drops of ‘special crates,’ but nobody knows what they were.

Gamers use emulation platforms like Xenia to delve deeper into a never-released beta version of GTA Online. This is something that is continually developing.

Are you interested in getting engaged and finding out what opportunities we overlooked?







ADVERTISEMENT







GTA Online Beta Reveals Lost Features | Article

GTA Online Beta Reveals Lost Features

One person detailed their exploits in a GTA Online beta released ten years ago, but this is the first time anyone appears to have played or seen it on Twitter. Emulation software running on a personal computer (PC) made it feasible for users to connect their Xbox 360 to a version of Grand Theft Auto Online that had yet to be released. This obsolete, glitchy, and genuinely fascinating but long-forgotten gadget is demonstrated in a video that is 10 minutes long and was uploaded to YouTube.

What Was It That We Lost?

Since the user KimiSha19 was the first to obtain the pre-release version of this GTA Online beta, he has cleared the way for many other users to begin experimenting with the product. Everything started with the video that KimiSha19 published on YouTube, and ever since then, many other people have started pulling out pictures, revealing previously hidden content from GTA Online.

This is the video that KimiSha19 has posted:

Interestingly, the GTA Online beta may still be played with friends even though it has been around for more than ten years since it was first developed. Amazingly, although several parts of the game are broken, it is still playable.

We spotted a brand-new logo in the subsequent follow-up photographs that were shared on gtaforums.com, but that was only the beginning – here is the content that was removed from the GTA Online beta:

Lost Features:

Upon death, the ‘Wasted’ screen shows a breakdown of who killed Oyu, with what weapon, and where they hit you – and your stats against them.

There was a different UI that could have been more noticeable when leveling up.

There were two new contacts – Al Carter and Edgar Carlos, both of whom are known. The former represents the Lost MC, while the latter is affiliated with the LS Vagos.

There would have been the ability to call for ‘gang backup’ from Lamar, Carter, and Carlos.

There were up to five create-a-character slots, and the entire creation menu looked different, but the base elements were the same.

There would have been periodic drops of ‘special crates,’ but nobody knows what they were.

Gamers use emulation platforms like Xenia to delve deeper into a never-released beta version of GTA Online. This is something that is continually developing.

Are you interested in getting engaged and finding out what opportunities we overlooked?





