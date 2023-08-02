





A Possible Release Date for GTA 6?

There has been a lot of speculation and rumors swirling around the release date of the highly anticipated game, GTA 6. Some say it will be released in 2024, others claim it will be in 2025, and there are even some who believe it will be coming out very soon. Despite all the talk, Rockstar Games, the company behind GTA, has remained tight-lipped about the game, only confirming that a new GTA is indeed in development.

However, one user on Twitter, known as Budz, claims to have insider information about GTA 6, including its release date. According to Budz, the game will be released on November 17th, 2023. He also mentions that the leaked gameplay footage from 2022 was actually from early 2020, indicating that there has been deliberate misdirection by Rockstar Games to keep their secrets under wraps.

Trailer Announcement for GTA 6

It’s important to note that when Budz mentions the release date of November 17th, he is actually referring to the release date of the game’s trailer, as he mentions in another tweet. According to Budz, GTA 6 will get its very first trailer on November 17th. As for the actual game release, we will have to wait a bit longer. Budz suggests that GTA 6 will not be available until the following year, in 2024. This aligns with what other insiders, like Tom Henderson, have previously mentioned.

Possible Red Dead Redemption Remaster

Budz also shares information about a potential remaster of the original Red Dead Redemption game. Recently, a new Red Dead Redemption logo appeared on the Rockstar Games website, sparking speculation among insiders. According to Budz, a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption may be in development for new generation consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch.

Budz claims that the Red Dead Redemption remaster will be revealed in the near future, possibly in August. And if the rumors are true, we can expect the game to launch on our favorite consoles in October or November.

It’s important to take all these rumors with a grain of salt, as Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed anything about GTA 6 or a Red Dead Redemption remaster. However, if these rumors do turn out to be true, we won’t have to wait much longer for concrete information. Regardless, anticipation for these games is high, and fans are eagerly awaiting any updates.



