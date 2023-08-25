GTA 6 Leak: A Young Hacker’s Unbelievable Feat

Last year, the Internet exploded with news of a shocking GTA 6 leak that seemed unimaginable. What made it even more astonishing was the fact that the mastermind behind this cyber crime, Arion Kurtage, operated from a simple hotel room using an Amazon Fire Stick.

The Unlikely Hacker and His Motives

Reported by Games Radar, Kurtage was already under surveillance for previous burglary charges and threats from a rival gang. The intriguing part was that he wasn’t supposed to have any Internet access. However, investigators discovered a Fire Stick, a new smartphone, and a keyboard mouse in his hotel room, which he used as tools to steal material and demand a ransom from Rockstar Games.

The Intrusion and Blackmail

Upon gaining access to videos related to the development stage of the highly anticipated GTA 6, Kurtage boldly sent an internal message to Rockstar Games employees. He urged them to contact him on Telegram, threatening to distribute the stolen material if they failed to cooperate.

The Ongoing Investigation and Unprecedented Fallout

During the trial, Kurtage was absent as he had been declared mentally incompetent. However, the case is far from closed, despite the leakage of information regarding GTA 6, which is a first in the historically conservative approach of Rockstar Games. Developers confirmed that the leaked content represented a very late stage in the game’s development and did not reflect the final quality of the product.