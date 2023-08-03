GTA 5, 10 years already!

It has been 10 years since Grand Theft Auto V was first released and it has become a significant part of our lives as gamers. The game made its debut in September 2013 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and since then it has been adapted for three generations of consoles. While the game has seen graphic improvements for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and upcoming versions on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, the PC version has remained faithful to its original form. However, a recent mod discovered on the YouTube channel Digital Dreams promises to completely transform the GTA 5 experience with its stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals. This mod creates a photo-realistic world that makes the game look more magnificent than ever before.

If you’re still looking to enhance your GTA experience while waiting for the release of GTA 6, we have a solution for you.

GTA 6 ahead!

Thanks to the YouTube channel Digital Dreams, we have learned about a mod for GTA 5 that will revolutionize your gaming experience. The 4K Ultra HD mod showcases a photo-realistic world that will leave you awestruck. The textures are incredibly detailed, and the implementation of ray-tracing technology has greatly improved the lighting effects. The game looks breathtaking, especially during nighttime scenes and sunsets. Even the characters in the game have been meticulously reworked to appear more lifelike.

However, it’s important to note that to utilize this mod, you will need a high-end gaming setup. The mod developers recommend using an NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics card and an SSD to ensure optimal performance.