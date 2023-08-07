Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Coming Soon!

The highly anticipated game, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, is set to launch on November 30 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Be sure to mark your calendars!

The standard edition of the game will be priced at $49.99, while the Deluxe Edition will cost $74.99. PlayStation Store pre-orders will start on August 7.

If you’re unsure about getting the game, a Free Edition will also be available. It includes four playable characters, the first part of the story, and limited online play and lobby access.

For those who can’t wait, a second open beta test will be held in the fall. This test will include lobby matches, cross-play, and the new mode “Grand Bruise Legends.” It’s an exciting opportunity to try out the game before its official release!

Watch the release date trailer to get a sneak peek of the action!

Release Date Trailer