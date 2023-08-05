Cygames will host the “Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Granblue Fantasy: Relink News Show” on September 16 at 18:00 JST, as announced on Twitter.

The broadcast will include a recap of the information on both titles released in August, as well as fresh new information.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2023. Granblue Fantasy: Relink is scheduled for release on the same platforms this winter.