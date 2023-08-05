Cygames to Host Granblue Fantasy Fes 2023

The much-awaited Granblue Fantasy Fes 2023 has been officially announced by Cygames! This exciting event is scheduled to take place from December 23 to 24 at the Tokyo Big Sight’s West and South Exhibition Halls located in the vibrant city of Odaiba, Tokyo.

Attendees of this event will have the fantastic opportunity to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Granblue Fantasy and enjoy various activities and experiences that will undoubtedly leave them spellbound.

It is worth noting that this event marks the first time that Granblue Fantasy Fes will be held at a different venue, as previous events were hosted at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. With this new location, the organizers aim to provide attendees with an even more memorable and exciting experience than ever before!