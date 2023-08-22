Goodbye Volcano High Goes Gold!

Developer KO-OP has announced that narrative adventure game Goodbye Volcano High has gone gold, which means production has wrapped and everything is on track for its release later this month. You can now Wishlist the game on Steam and the PlayStation Store.

#GoodbyeVolcanoHigh has gone GOLD!! So proud of this incredible, dedicated team for this huge achievement Goodbye Volcano High launches August 29th!! Wishlist it on Steam and the PlayStation store now! pic.twitter.com/qFyjP3ajdN — KO_OP GOODBYE VOLCANO HIGH COMING AUG.29 (@KOOPMode)

August 21, 2023

Goodbye Volcano High’s Queer Love Story

Goodbye Volcano High was originally announced before the PS5 even came out, so it’s been a long time coming and suffered multiple delays along the way. The game takes the form of a narrative adventure that tells a queer love story focusing on a cast of colourful dinosaur characters. The story encompasses many themes, including personal growth, acceptance, and the power of community among others.

It’s the final year of high school, and graduation looms on the horizon. Will the students of Volcano High have enough time to figure themselves out before it’s all over? Is it too late to tell their crush how they feel? Are they even ready for what comes next? Goodbye Volcano High is a cinematic narrative game about the end of an era, and the beginning of a love story.

Goodbye Volcano High is scheduled for release on August 29, 2023 for PS5, PS4 and PC.