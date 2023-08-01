Goodbye Cavill, hello Hemsworth

The news came as a surprise: Henry Cavill, a popular actor and self-proclaimed geek, was set to play Geralt de Riv in the Netflix adaptation of The Witcher series. This series had initially gained massive popularity and impressive viewership.

However, it seems that Cavill has grown tired of the project and made the surprising decision to pass on his costume to someone else: Liam Hemsworth, the younger brother of Chris Hemsworth (known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

This change will take place in Season 4, which is still some time away as Season 3 has just concluded. These recent episodes mark Cavill’s final appearance as Geralt, and many fans are already mourning the loss of his portrayal.

PS Plus Premium to the rescue

Sony’s timing couldn’t have been better: The Witcher 3 has just been added to the PlayStation Plus Premium free trials.

For those unfamiliar, subscribers to this premium service gain access to a vast library of games from various PlayStation consoles. Notably, PS4 and PS5 games can be played for the first two hours of the trial period before requiring purchase to continue playing.

Moreover, The Witcher III, which has recently been released on the PS5, offers an extended trial period of four hours instead of the usual two hours. Sony has certainly planned this strategically, hoping to capture the attention of fans of the Netflix series and encourage them to explore the critically acclaimed game.

So, if you haven’t already, we highly recommend taking advantage of this opportunity.