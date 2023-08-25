A game that had to end there

Released in November 2022, God of War Ragnarok received high praise from critics and players alike, making it a must-have game for PlayStation 5 (and PlayStation 4, let’s not forget). It effectively concluded the Nordic saga that began with God of War in 2018, leaving players speculating about the future of the franchise.

Regarding the possibility of a DLC, game director Eric Williams was clear at the end of last year, saying, “I think we put everything we had in it, so I wouldn’t count on it.” However, the sentence remained conditional, and now we understand why.

Interestingly, one of the game’s actors hinted at the return of an iconic character from Ragnarok. While this doesn’t necessarily confirm an extension, it keeps the possibility open. Today, a new rumor reignites the discussion.

Surprise, surprise

The Snitch, a highly respected industry insider, has shared the latest information. They have previously leaked details about the PlayStation Showcase, the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection, and the release date of Final Fantasy XVI. While their information has proven accurate in the past, cautious optimism is still advised.

The Snitch recently announced, “God of War Ragnarok DLC project is on its way. Let’s go.” This news has excited fans, who eagerly await further details.

Considering the next God of War game will likely take a long time to develop, a DLC would provide additional content to keep the community engaged. Designing such a game requires substantial investment, especially as the franchise explores new horizons. Additionally, Santa Monica Studio is reportedly working on a new science fiction franchise. Therefore, additional content could serve as a transition between Norse mythology and the developers’ future plans.

The possibility of a stand-alone DLC featuring an older Atreus, similar to Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man Miles Morales, is also worth considering.