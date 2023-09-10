Overview of Gnosia

Gnosia is a captivating science-fiction RPG that takes place on a drifting spaceship. The crew is faced with a mysterious and deadly threat known as the “Gnosia.” Each night, the Gnosia, who disguise themselves as humans, eliminate one crew member with the intention of eradicating humankind.

Players have the option to either play as a human or a Gnosia. If you play as a human, your objective is to identify and put all the Gnosia into a state of suspended animation, referred to as “Cold Sleep,” in order to win each round. On the other hand, if you play as a Gnosia, your goal is to attack and eliminate the remaining crew members until the Gnosia outnumber the humans.

Gnosia offers a unique gameplay experience with rounds lasting approximately 15 minutes. It combines elements of text-based adventure, visual novel, RPG, and mystery. The game’s storyline is revealed gradually, and players can develop different character builds depending on their role in the game.

The game features a diverse and eclectic cast of characters, each with distinct personalities and relationships. Themes of friendship, love, trust, life and death, and personal identity are explored deeply in Gnosia. The inclusion of non-binary characters promotes a sense of inclusivity and understanding rarely seen in mainstream titles.

Key Features of Gnosia

Repetitive Gameplay: Gnosia introduces a unique time loop mechanic, where players experience approximately 15-minute rounds. Special events occur during these loops, gradually revealing more about the Gnosia and the time loop itself.

Character Development: Players can role-play different characters, leveling up their skills and influencing crew discussions. Parameters such as Charisma, Charm, and Intuition can be improved, allowing players to affect the flow of conversation.

Engaging Characters: The game features diverse characters with their own unique events triggered throughout the game. As players progress, each crew member becomes more fleshed out, adding depth to the overall storytelling experience.

Meet the Characters of Gnosia

Setsu: A non-binary soldier leading the fight against the Gnosia invasion.

SQ: A peculiar girl who brings a touch of lightheartedness to the crew.

Raqio: A logical thinker who excels at exposing Gnosia.

Gina: A strange girl who adds an air of mystery to the game.

Stella: A kind and polite young woman responsible for ship administration.

Jonas: An eccentric middle-aged man known for his nonsensical behavior.

Comet: A wild girl with exceptional instincts for detecting lies.

Chipie: A young man with a passion for cats and a strong sense of justice.

Remnan: A shy and introverted individual with a troubled past.

Kukrushka: A beautiful blonde girl with mesmerizing gestures.

Yuriko: A mysterious woman with incredible skills and abilities.

Otome: An intellectualized beluga whale who loves humans.

Sha-Ming: A young man solely focused on his own survival.

Shigemichi: A person with a bright, silver body and a friendly personality.

Watch the announcement trailer for Gnosia below.