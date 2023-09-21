Glen Scholfield Leaves Striking Distance Studios

Glen Scholfield, founder of Striking Distance Studios, the team behind The Callisto Protocol, has departed from the studio to pursue new adventures. The studio will now be led by Steve Papoutsis, the former chief development officer who has worked closely with Scholfield for years, including their time at Visceral Studios.

In a statement from Krafton, it is mentioned that Steve is the ideal person to guide SDS through this transition. They also express gratitude for Scholfield’s invaluable contributions during his time at Krafton and commend his ability to build a talented team at SDS.

Scholfield shares his pride in creating Striking Distance Studios and their achievements with The Callisto Protocol, a game that holds personal significance. While he feels bittersweet about leaving SDS, he is confident in the excellent hands it will be in with Steve at the helm. Scholfield’s confidence in Steve stems from their previous successful collaboration at Visceral Games.

The Journey of Striking Distance Studios and The Callisto Protocol

When Striking Distance Studios was first unveiled, there was immense excitement in the gaming community. With Scholfield’s revered track record as the creator of Dead Space, coupled with the studio’s focus on horror, anticipation for their first game was high.

Initially planned as part of the PUBG world in collaboration with Krafton, the studio later shifted its focus solely on The Callisto Protocol. However, the game did not resonate with players as expected, leading to layoffs at Striking Distance Studios.

Now, fans of The Callisto Protocol are left wondering about the future of the game. Despite the disappointment surrounding its launch, Striking Distance Studios has previously expressed their long-term content plans, including potential sequels.

Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see if Striking Distance continues to work on The Callisto Protocol or ventures into new projects. Regardless, the studio’s talent remains undeniable, and it is hoped that they find success in their next endeavor.

Krafton assures a smooth transition and uninterrupted operations for Striking Distance Studios. They prioritize their staff, considering them the backbone of their success, and remain committed to producing exceptional content.

As for Scholfield, following The Callisto Protocol’s disappointing reception, his next steps may not be as straightforward as before. Only time will tell what lies ahead for this industry veteran.

Article updated to include official statements from Glen Schofield and Krafton.

Source – [Bloomberg, Krafton PR]