GI Joe: Wrath of Cobra – A New Switch Game
Introduction
Freedom Games and Maple Powered Games introduce us GI Joe: Wrath of Cobra for Switch sooner. A
trailer for the 2D action title is also shown.
Release Date
GI Joe: Wrath of Cobra will be released in the first quarter of 2024.

