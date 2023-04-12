A new update has been released for Ghostwire Tokyo Update 1.008 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below. Ghostwire Tokyo Update 1.008 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS
- Players will now see an icon in the HUD displaying the type of food or drink they have equipped
- A wish was added to shrine offering boxes to see a Hyakki Yako, which increases the chances of a player encountering one
- Changed some key binding settings to be individually assignable
- Players can now toggle a darker background onto subtitles and mission objective text for enhanced readability.
TROPHY AND ACHIEVEMENT UPDATES
- Scary Stories to Tell at School – ???
- Spirit Photographer – ???
- Further Liberation – Cleanse all newly-added torii gates
- On-The-Job Training – Unlock all newly-added Spirit Skills
- Unparalleled Talismaniac – Acquire all newly-added talismans
- Unexpected Visitors – Defeat at least one of every newly-added type of Visitor
- Figure Aficionado – Try your luck at capsule machines at least 50 times
- Views from the Abyss – Complete “The Spider’s Thread” mode
- Catalog Conqueror – Complete all Nekomata jobs in “The Spider’s Thread” mode
- Welcome to Shibuya – ???
CHANGES TO EXISTING TROPHIES
- Salvation of All – Transfer at least 100% of the spirits in the city
- Hero of Shibuya – Complete the main story after transferring at least 100% of the spirits in the city
- Wishmaker – Complete all side missions (excluding update content)
- Liberator – Cleanse all torii gates (excluding update content)
- Mind and Body – Unlock all Spirit Skills (excluding update content)
- On the Same Wavelength – Raise your synergy level to 50 or higher
- With their Powers Combined – Acquire 40 or more different magatama
- DJ Akito – Acquire all music tracks (excluding update content)
- Trendsetter – Acquire all items for the Outfit menu (excluding bonus and update content)
- Talismania – Acquire all talismans (excluding update content)
- Power Overwhelming – Acquire all sets of prayer beads (excluding update content)
- Visiting Hours Are Over – Defeat at least one of every type of Visitor (excluding update content)
BUG FIXES
- Various optimizations to improve the overall game performance
- Fixed various issues that could occur when using Photo Mode during or after Utena space sequences
- The icon for the “After the End 3” side mission will now correctly appear on the map
- Fixed a bug that prevented the locker in the “Crimson Moon” side mission from being interacted with
- Various cosmetic outfits were adjusted
- Various emotes were adjusted
- Fixed a bug with Mission section of the HUD
Source:Ghostwire Tokyo
ADVERTISEMENT