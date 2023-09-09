Achieving a remarkable milestone, the total sales of the popular game Ghostrunner have now surpassed an impressive 2.5 million units. This exciting news was officially announced by publisher 505 Games and the talented development teams, which include One More Level, 3D Realms, Slipgate Ironworks, and All in! Games.

Since its initial release on October 27, 2020, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via platforms like Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store, Ghostrunner has gained immense popularity among gamers worldwide. Subsequently, it was released on the Nintendo Switch on November 10, 2020, and made available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on September 28, 2021, further expanding its player base.

Excitingly, fans of the game can look forward to the highly anticipated sequel, Ghostrunner II, which is set to be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. The game will be available for purchase on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on October 26. With its immersive gameplay and thrilling storyline, Ghostrunner II is expected to surpass the success of its predecessor.