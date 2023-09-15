Ghostrunner II Free Demo Now Available!

Publisher 505 Games and developer One More Level have released a free demo for Ghostrunner II for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. This highly anticipated hardcore FPP slasher is set one year after the events of the original Ghostrunner.

Overview of the Game

About Ghostrunner II takes place in a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future, following the fall of the Keymaster, a tyrant who ruled over Dharma Tower, the last refuge of humanity. The player has the power to shape the future of humanity and faces off against a violent cyber ninja AI cult outside Dharma Tower. Expect epic boss fights, deeper exploration, improved combat, nonlinear levels with complex motorbike sections, new modes, and all the action you loved about Ghostrunner. In this sequel, new skills are introduced, providing players with more creativity and accessibility. However, enemies in Ghostrunner II now behave differently depending on the skills used against them, adding a fresh challenge to each encounter. The game’s level design offers versatility with multiple ways to play, interactive boss fights, and an updated player progression system for experimentation and customization. The new dialog system allows players to dive deeper into the lore and plot, while the interactive environment includes exploding barrels, destructible walls, and other exciting improvements.

With these new features, Ghostrunner II offers even more replay value. Players can enjoy the campaign, climb the leaderboards, experiment with different playstyles, and try out new modes. This game is a must-play for fans of the original Ghostrunner and anyone seeking an intense and immersive action experience.

Story

In the first game, players ascend Dharma Tower—a city plagued by violence, poverty, and chaos, ruled by the Keymaster. After defeating the Keymaster and freeing the people of Dharma Tower, humanity gains its freedom. However, the Keymaster’s death leads to a power vacuum filled by new parties. Dharma Tower becomes a dangerous place once again, with violent gangs and secretive cult members. The Interface Council rises to bring order to this dystopian world, and players join them in their quest. As one Ghostrunner mourned, another is about to be reborn.

Key Features

Fast-Paced Push-Forward Action : Ghostrunner II delivers fast, agile push-forward combat and platforming, providing an unstoppable killing machine experience.

: Ghostrunner II delivers fast, agile push-forward combat and platforming, providing an unstoppable killing machine experience. Earn Your Kills : Players earn kills and progress by adapting to and mastering the gameplay, with new abilities and upgrade paths for tackling challenging combat and platforming sections.

: Players earn kills and progress by adapting to and mastering the gameplay, with new abilities and upgrade paths for tackling challenging combat and platforming sections. Quintessential Cyberpunk : The game immerses players in a gritty cyberpunk setting, complete with powerful heroes, monolithic villains, neon lights, dark alleys, and themes of dissent.

: The game immerses players in a gritty cyberpunk setting, complete with powerful heroes, monolithic villains, neon lights, dark alleys, and themes of dissent. Humanity’s Savior: The game features a stronger and more prominent narrative, entrusting players with the noble cause of saving humanity as exiled Ghostrunners seek to destroy the last remnants of mankind.

Key Game Mechanics

One-Hit Kill : Players and most enemies have a single hit point, adding to the game’s core combat and power fantasy loops.

: Players and most enemies have a single hit point, adding to the game’s core combat and power fantasy loops. Extraordinary Mobility : Wall running, sliding, dashing, and other movement abilities allow players to engage in precise combat and strategic attacks.

: Wall running, sliding, dashing, and other movement abilities allow players to engage in precise combat and strategic attacks. Special Skills and Abilities: Fan-favorite abilities return, providing players with unique ways to engage in combat, including a new block and perfect parry system.

Ghostrunner II is set to release on October 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. Check out the demo trailer below to get a glimpse of the intense action that awaits!