Ghostrunner 2 Demo Now Available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

Last night during State of Play, it was announced that the Ghostrunner 2 demo is now available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This demo offers players a great opportunity to experience the potential of the sequel.

Early Access and Release Date

Ghostrunner 2 will be released on October 26th. However, players who pre-order the Brutal Edition will have the privilege of accessing the game two days early, starting on October 24th.

Experience the Exciting Demo

In today’s demo, players will engage in an intense battle against the followers of an evil cult. This thrilling encounter takes place inside the ominous Dharma Tower, where players can also eliminate enemies while riding protagonist Jack’s motorcycle.

Exclusive Pre-order Bonus

Those who pre-order Ghostrunner 2, whether physically or digitally, will unlock the “Traditional Katana Pack” DLC. This bonus content includes two unique sword skins and two hand skins, adding even more customization options for players to enjoy.