A new update has been released for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Update 1.15 You can find out all the details of the Game Update, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes below.Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Update 1.15 is now available for download, for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. The file size may vary depending on the platform.
General
- Various Crash fixes
- Various Localization issues fixed
- Fixed an issue where certain cinematics were not displaying properly at lower video settings
- Made improvements and fixes to various locations in Courthouse
- Fixed various locations that could cause players to become stuck
- Fixed various locations that could cause the Drudges to become stuck
- Fixed an issue where certain possessables would have their particle effects loop after being destroyed
- Fixed an issue where certain locations had walls that would become invisible at a distance
Busters
- Added the option to remap the Buster’s Trap Minion minigame in the Controls menu
- Fixed an issue where the R.T.V. would not behave properly when switching in and out of the R.T.V. control view
- Fixed an issue where the Ghost VO would not play for the Busters during the end of match cinematic when the Ghost wins
- Fixed an issue where the Ecto Goggles could cause the Buster’s character model to not behave properly
- Fixed an issue where the Buster would temporarily not be able to use their gear after being downed by a Trap Minion
- Fixed an issue where the Buster’s Proton Pack could not vent after using the P.K.E blast
- Fixed an issue where certain attachments were causing heat generation to not work properly
- Fixed an issue where the Ecto Zapper attachment would sometimes not work properly as a client
- Fixed an issue where the Seismic Proximity Pedal attachment would sometimes have an inconsistent recharge rate
Ghosts
- Removed the ability for Ghosts to possess and place rifts into various large possessable objects
Glutton
- Fixed an issue that was causing the Glutton to become invisible
Possessor
- Fixed an issue where the Possessor could possess a buster after the match has already ended
- Fixed an issue where the Hellion’s Charging Chaos was not getting canceled when tethered during windup.
- Fixed an issue where the Hellion’s Charging Chaos would have it’s cooldown reduced when charging into a wall
- Fixed an issue where the Terror Sentinel was able to place more than the maximum amount of Trap Claws on the map
- Fixed an issue where the Scuttle’s Malevolent Vortex was not cancelable during windup Reduced Phase energy cost
- Reduced Scuttle’s Malevolent Vortex health Increased slime dealt to Busters from Terror Sentinel’s Trap Claws
