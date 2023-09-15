Article
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord Announced for PlayStation VR2
Introduction
That was also the case during yesterday’s State of Play Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord announced for PlayStation VR2. The developers simultaneously presented the game in moving images.
Release Date
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord will be released on October 26.
