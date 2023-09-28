Article
IlFonic Announces Switch Version of Ghostbusters: Ghosts Unleashed
Release Date for Switch Version
IlFonic has the Switch version of Ghostbusters: Ghosts Unleashed scheduled for October 19. This not only offers the main game but also all four expansions.
Available Platforms
Ghostbusters: Ghosts Unleashed has been available since October 18, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.
