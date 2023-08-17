# Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Revealed Tomorrow

## Introduction

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to be fully revealed on Thursday, August 17, which at the time of writing is tomorrow.

## Unique Features

ADVERTISEMENT

While Modern Warfare 3 is a special release for a few reasons, partly that it’s the first time in franchise history Activision is releasing a direct sequel to the previous year’s Call Of Duty release, it also appears that its breath of Zombies content will be unique.

## The Largest Zombies Offering to Date

Unique in that, according to Activision, Modern Warfare 3 houses “the largest Zombies offering to date,” a statement that once read loads a Zombies veteran’s head with questions.

## Depth and Multiple Modes

Hopefully what we’ll see is plenty of depth in the gameplay along with multiple modes for players to jump in with, and all of it ideally playable in co-op.

## Exciting New Additions

Thankfully we won’t have to wait very long to see what that means, with the reveal coming tomorrow. We’ll also be getting a look at new “open combat missions” in the campaign, new movement tech, new customization options added to the Gunsmith and more.

## Source

Source – [Activision](https://www.callofduty.com/blog/2023/08/new-chapter-in-call-of-dutys-modern-warfare-universe-begins-tomorrow)