Sales Event: Tekken 7 at a Huge Discount on PlayStation Store

In the summer season, sales are booming everywhere. Online distribution platforms are cashing in on this trend by featuring top-quality games with a strong player base. One such game being highlighted on the PlayStation Store is Tekken 7, the famous fighting game developed by Bandai Namco.

Tekken 7 at -80% on the PlayStation Store

The much-anticipated Tekken 8 is gaining attention and stirring the curiosity of seasoned fans. Therefore, a discount on the seventh installment is a great opportunity for genre enthusiasts. Even those who have never experienced the intense fights of this franchise now have the perfect reason to dive in! Yes, the original price of €49.99 has been slashed to just €9.99, making it incredibly appealing to those who hesitated to buy it in the past. But that’s not all! The Definitive Edition has also received a discount, going from €119.99 to €19.19! This edition includes the base game along with all four battlepasses.

In addition, the Definitive Edition offers players additional content such as extra costumes and characters like Lei Wulong, Noctis Lucis Caelum (from Final Fantasy XV), Anna Williams, Armor King, Geese Howard, Craig Marduk, Julia Chang, Negan from The Walking Dead, Ganryu, Fahkumram, Zafina, Lidia Sobieska, and Kunimitsu. It also introduces new stages, including the Vermilion Gate, and a feature to view frame data. This edition is designed for players who want a comprehensive version of the game with a wide range of characters.

Tekken 7 received a commendable score of 17/20 from our editorial staff at JV during its 2017 review. The game was praised for its engaging story mode, diverse roster of characters, impressive sound design, captivating musical atmosphere, and enjoyable combos. Although it requires more precision and reflexes than its predecessors, it remains accessible to newcomers. Whether playing solo, with friends, or competing online against strangers, this promotion is an excellent opportunity to discover the game, even for those unfamiliar with the franchise. Keep in mind that the promotion ends on August 17 for both the base game and the Definitive Edition, so make sure to take advantage of it before time runs out.