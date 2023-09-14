A physical version of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is coming to multiple platforms!

Get ready for the physical release of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk on December 5, 2023. This exciting game will be available for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Preorders now open!

Starting tomorrow, you can preorder your copy of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. The retail edition includes a region-free copy of the game, six die-cut vinyl graffiti stickers, and an eye-catching cover art illustrated by Tan Zhi Hui.

iam8bit Exclusive Edition

For those seeking something extra special, the iam8bit Exclusive Edition is set for release in Q4 2023. This edition features a graffiti art booklet, collectible slipcase, exclusive cover art from Tan Zhi Hui, and six die-cut vinyl graffiti stickers.

Additional Vinyl Soundtrack

iam8bit will also release a 3XLP on 180 gram Black Vinyl. This soundtrack includes tracks composed by Knxwledge, Hideki Naganuma, Reso, Klaus Even, along with a stunning cover art designed by Sem Graham. Look forward to its launch in Q1 2024.

Enjoy Bomb Rush Cyberfunk digitally!

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is currently available as a digital download for PS5, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. If you’d like to know more about the game, you can read our full review here.