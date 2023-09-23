Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC Expansion: Phantom Liberty

The first and last DLC expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, called Phantom Liberty, is set to arrive soon. To ensure you’re ready for it, make sure you have the DLC installed.

Download Size:

The exact size of the DLC on its own has been revealed. It is 33.237GB in size, as confirmed by the reliable PlayStationSize Twitter account.

Full Game Experience:

In addition to the base game’s download, a total of 89.331GB of space is required to have the complete Cyberpunk 2077 experience. This includes the 2.0 update and the DLC.

Starting Fresh:

CD Projekt RED recommends starting a new playthrough of the game to fully enjoy all the changes brought by the DLC and the update. Even if you try to continue from an old save file, you will be prompted to re-spec your character according to the new progression system. Therefore, starting with a fresh slate is highly recommended.

Source:

Source – PlayStationSize