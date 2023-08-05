Dragon Ball Z Kakarot at -75% on Steam, hurry up!

One of the most recent titles in the Dragon Ball franchise, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, is currently on sale for €19.99 on the online gaming store, Steam. This is a discount of 75% and will be available until August 7th. With over 30,000 reviews and a rating of 93%, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is highly recommended by players. Unfortunately, console players will have to wait for future promotions to get the game at a discounted price.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, great discounts on PlayStation, Xbox and Switch!

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is also on sale for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. PlayStation players can purchase the game for a low price of €4.99 until August 17th. Xbox players can buy it for €10.49 until August 7th, and Switch players can get it for €9.59 until August 16th. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 offers a multiplayer component where players can create their own character and participate in various online activities.

Dragon Ball FighterZ treats Xbox and PlayStation players to a whopping 85% discount

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently on sale for Xbox and PlayStation. Xbox players can purchase the FighterZ edition for €14.99, which is an 85% discount. On the PlayStation Store, the standard edition is available for €10.49 until August 17th. Dragon Ball FighterZ is a highly acclaimed fighting game with stunning graphics and a variety of online features.

Dragon Ball The Breakers (Special Edition) is half price on PS4 and PS5

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is a multiplayer and asymmetrical game where players can choose to be the hunter or the hunted. PlayStation players can get the special edition of the game for €14.99 until August 17th, which is a 50% discount. This unique game offers an intense experience as players try to complete objectives while evading the powerful antagonist.