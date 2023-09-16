Genshin Impact 4.1 Update: To The Stars Shining In The Depths

Genshin Impact made a huge impact on the industry when it launched in 2020. Now, nearly three years later, it has become one of the largest online free-to-play games on the market. The highly anticipated 4.1 update is set to launch on September 27, 2023, just a day before the game’s three year anniversary.

This exciting new update, titled “To The Stars Shining In The Depths,” brings a host of new features to the game. Players will be able to explore a brand new area known as The Fortress Of Meropide, an underwater fortress that was originally used to house convicts. Dive into its depths as you embark on a search for the character Childe.

As we anticipate the release of the 4.1 update, the developers at HoYoverse are also planning to celebrate the game’s upcoming three year anniversary. While the details of the anniversary celebrations are yet to be revealed, fans can expect something special.

In other news, composer Chen Zhiyi, who played a significant role in bringing the game’s beloved music to life, has announced their departure from the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: PlayStation Blog