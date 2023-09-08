The highly anticipated game, Gargoyles Remastered, announced in September 2022, is set to launch on October 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG. Publisher Disney Games and developer Empty Clip Studios have confirmed that the game will be priced at $14.99.

Gargoyles Remastered is a meticulously designed revival of the beloved 90s classic 16-bit side-scrolling platform adventure. Drawing inspiration from the acclaimed animated series, this remastered version features enhanced visuals, animations, and sound effects. The world of Gargoyles is brought to life with stunning detail, making it a true delight for both fans of the series and retro gaming enthusiasts. While staying faithful to the original gameplay, Gargoyles Remastered also introduces new features such as achievements and gameplay rewind, providing an even more immersive experience for players.

About Gargoyles Remastered

Relive the epic journey of Goliath and the Gargoyles as they battle against the evil Eye of Odin. Players take on the role of Goliath, the leader of the Gargoyles, utilizing his incredible strength to crush stones, scale buildings with sharp claws, and glide through the air. Engage in non-stop action, mastering mid-air attacks and hand-to-hand combat to save the world from destruction.

The graphics in Gargoyles Remastered offer an immersive experience. Players can seamlessly switch between graphics inspired by the animated series and a classic 16-bit mode that pays homage to the original game.

The game captures the authentic Gargoyles experience, featuring new animations and sound effects that are reminiscent of the beloved animated series.

Customize your gameplay with modern features, including instant rewind, wide-screen presentation, and achievements, tailoring the experience to your preferences.

Experience the remastered soundtrack, optimized to create a more immersive adventure as you navigate the Gargoyles’ world.

Watch the exciting announcement trailer below and explore the first screenshots in the gallery. For more information, visit the official website.

Announce Trailer

Screenshots

