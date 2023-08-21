Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 – Date, Start Time, Where To Watch

Date

Gamescom’s Opening Night Live 2023 show will be streamed live on August 22, 2023 from Cologne, Germany.

Start Time

The showcase will begin at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST, with a pre-show set to start half an hour earlier.

Where To Watch

You can catch the livestream on YouTube or Twitch, or just check it out below when it goes live.