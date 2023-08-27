Gamescom 2024: Dates Announced for the World’s Largest Gaming Event

The highly anticipated Gamescom 2024 event has just had its dates revealed by Koelnmess, the organizers. The event will be held from August 21 to 25 in the vibrant city of Cologne, Germany.

Exciting Opening Night Live with Geoff Keighley

In an official press release, Koelnmess confirmed that the opening night of Gamescom 2024 will be hosted by the renowned gaming personality, Geoff Keighley. Known for his iconic presence in the video game industry, Keighley will undoubtedly bring his unique flair to captivate the audience.

Growing Success of Gamescom

The announcement comes on the heels of the outstanding achievements of Gamescom 2023. The event saw a record-breaking number of attendees and viewers, highlighting its continuous growth in the industry. This success showcases the undeniable significance of Gamescom as a premier gaming event.

A Testament to Global Influence

In 2023, Gamescom attracted an impressive 320,000 visitors from over 100 countries, with more than 31,000 professionals in attendance. It is noteworthy that over 50% of the attendees were from abroad, with two-thirds utilizing the gamescom biz platform. This international representation further solidifies Gamescom as a true global phenomenon.

Massive Online Engagement

During Gamescom 2023, Opening Night Live alone garnered an astounding 20 million views, reflecting the immense online interest and engagement with the event. This remarkable digital presence further amplifies the influence and reach of Gamescom.