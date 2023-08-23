Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live Highlights
The Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley, showcased exciting trailers for highly anticipated games like Alan Wake 2, Mortal Kombat 1, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Here are the highlights:
Starfield Live Action Trailer
The trailer for Starfield, an upcoming space adventure game, offered a glimpse of its captivating gameplay. The game is set to release on September 6 for Xbox Series X|S and PC.
Zack Snyder’s Explosive Rebel Moon
Zack Snyder revealed the first full trailer for his film Rebel Moon, with Part 1: Child of Fire releasing on Netflix on December 22, 2023, and Part 2: Scargiver on April 19, 2024.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 got their first look at the gameplay trailer featuring an exciting campaign mission called Operation 627, set in the iconic Verdansk area.
Alan Wake 2
The terrifying new adventure, Alan Wake 2, received a new trailer showcasing its tension-filled gameplay. The game will release on October 17, 2023, and seamlessly integrates cinematic cutscenes into gameplay for an immersive experience.
Diablo 4: Season of Blood
The second season of Diablo 4, Season of Blood, introduces a new companion named Eris, a vampire hunter voiced by Gemma Chan. The season will begin on October 17, 2023, and offers new quests, final bosses, and improved gem management.
New Combatants in Mortal Kombat 1
Mortal Kombat 1 unveiled two new combatants, Sindel and General Shao, through a thrilling gameplay trailer. Motaro and Shujinko will also make appearances as Cameo characters.
Tekken 8 Release Date
Tekken 8, accompanied by a new trailer, will officially launch on January 26, 2024, for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game also introduces a new single player mode.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage in 9th Century Baghdad
Assassin’s Creed Mirage received a dedicated playable trailer set in 9th century Baghdad, providing players with an authentic experience voiced entirely in Arabic.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty showcased a new gameplay trailer and confirmed that all players would have access to the version 2.0 update, regardless of DLC purchase, offering various improvements.
Sonic Superstars Release Date
The highly anticipated Sonic Superstars, featuring local and online multiplayer, received a release date of October 17, 2023, accompanied by a new gameplay trailer.
Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon Update
Sonic Frontiers will receive a free update called The Final Horizon, introducing new characters, storylines, and challenges later this year.
Little Nightmares 3 Announcement
The creepy trailer for Little Nightmares 3 unveiled its co-op gameplay mechanics, promising a spine-chilling experience for players.
Black Myth: Wukong Gameplay Trailer
Black Myth: Wukong released a new gameplay trailer, showcasing its unique features, including a headless man playing a Sanxian instrument.
Marvel Snap Now Available on Steam
Marvel Snap officially exited Early Access and is now available on Steam for PC players.
Granblue Fantasy: Relink Release Date
The RPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink is set to release on February 1, 2023, for PS5, PS4, and PC, as announced in a new trailer.
Nightingale Early Access Release Date
Nightingale’s Early Access date has been moved to February 22, 2024, offering players an immersive gaming experience.
Expeditions: A MudRunner Game
Saber Interactive announced Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, a simulation game perfect for off-road enthusiasts.
Stormgate Developer Update: The Infernal Host
Stormgate, an upcoming free-to-play game, showcased new images and a behind-the-scenes video of the Infernal Host, shedding light on this demonic alien race.
Crimson Desert Gameplay Trailer
The lengthy gameplay trailer for Crimson Desert showcased various mechanics, including sword fighting, mount combat, and fishing, among others.
Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition
Age of Empires 4, celebrating its anniversary, is now available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass with enhanced controller support.
Killing Floor 3 Announcement
The brutal and bloody Killing Floor 3 is set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, offering a thrilling gaming experience.
Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
The release trailer for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon showcased the intense action and gameplay of this highly anticipated game.
Runemaster The Last Epoch
The official first look trailer for Runemaster The Last Epoch introduced players to its captivating world filled with epic battles and stunning environments.
The Crew Motorfest Gameplay Trailer
The Crew Motorfest presented its exciting gameplay trailer, highlighting the thrilling races and action-packed events that players can expect.
Fort Solis Launch Trailer
Fort Solis made its official debut with the launch trailer, inviting players to explore its dynamic and immersive world.
Lords of the Fallen Extended Story Trailer
Lords of the Fallen released an extended story trailer, providing a deeper look into the game’s captivating narrative and action-packed gameplay.
Genshin Impact Concert Announcement
Genshin Impact announced an upcoming concert through an exciting trailer, inviting fans to enjoy the immersive musical experience.
Honkai Star Rail PS5 Trailer
Honkai Star Rail revealed its PS5 trailer, showcasing the stunning visuals and thrilling gameplay of this highly anticipated game.
Zenless Zone Zero Trailer
The trailer for Zenless Zone Zero introduced players to its captivating world with intriguing mysteries waiting to be uncovered.
Payday 3: Ice-T Official Trailer
Payday 3 unveiled its official trailer, featuring Ice-T and promising an intense heist experience for players to enjoy.
Delta Force and Official Game Trailer
The official game trailer for Delta Force showcased its thrilling action and immersive gameplay, inviting players to join the elite forces.
Homeworld 3 Story Reveal Trailer
Homeworld 3 treated fans with a story reveal trailer, offering a glimpse into the epic narrative that awaits players in this highly anticipated game.
Mandragora: Official Gameplay Trailer
For fans of Mandragora, the official gameplay trailer showcased its unique mechanics and captivating world.
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin unveiled its trailer with an official release date, inviting players to join the intense battles in this immersive fantasy world.
The Story of Ara Untold: Official Story Trailer
The official story trailer for The Story of Ara Untold provided a glimpse into the captivating narrative and game world awaiting players.