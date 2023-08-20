Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live: Confirmed Games

Get ready for the highly anticipated Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live, scheduled for 20:00 on Tuesday, August 22, 2023! Event host Geoff Keighley is all set to exceed fans’ expectations by revealing that the promotional trailer for the opening of this German event will be released very soon. Additionally, he has already shared some exciting headlines in a special tweet to hype up the event.

Confirmed Games at Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Black Myth Wukong

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 3

Crimson Desert

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Freedom

Lords of the Fallen

Sonic Superstars

Zenless Zone Zero

Mortal Kombat 1

While these are the games officially announced for the event, there will surely be other surprises in store from Geoff Keighley and the development team.

