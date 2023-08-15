Gameloft Releases Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 1.61 Patch Notes

Gameloft has unveiled the latest update for Disney Dreamlight Valley, version 1.61. This update focuses on fixing bugs and improving the overall gameplay experience. Check out the patch notes below for more details:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed additional causes of Initialization Error #201.

Fixed an issue where the Dreamsnaps menu would not appear in the Event tab for some Xbox players.

Fixed an issue where items placed in Furniture Mode would occasionally disappear and reset to their original locations after leaving the menu.

Fixed an issue where some players found one of their in-game houses completely empty after updating to the DreamSnaps Update.

“Boss Up” quest: Fixed an issue that prevented the game from registering the mystical sword after it was picked up, preventing progress in the quest.

Implemented further improvements to drastically reduce chances of the DreamSnaps voting queue appearing empty, with no applicable submissions to vote on.

Fixed an issue that prevented the “new item” notification from disappearing after viewing the WALL·E Dream Bundle.

Fixed an issue that caused DreamSnaps progression rewards to appear for sale in Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

Fixed an issue where some players did not receive chest rewards for their participation in a DreamSnaps challenge.

Fixed an issue where using a quest item on a keyhole with the right mouse button would occasionally cause the player’s inventory to behave strangely, eating a different food item from the one selected.

Adjusted the DreamSnaps logo on the DreamSnaps Long Sleeve Shirt.

Various additional bug fixes.

For more information, visit the Disney Dreamlight Valley Patch Notes page on the official Gameloft website.