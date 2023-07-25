Gameloft Announces Disney Speedstorm Season 3 Launching on August 1, 2023

Gameloft has announced that Disney Speedstorm Season 3 will be launching on August 1, 2023. This exciting update will include the addition of Lilo & Stitch-themed content, bringing more fun to the game.

New Content: Lilo & Stitch Characters and Season Tour

Season 3 will feature beloved characters from Lilo & Stitch including Stitch, Angel, Lilo, Jumba, and Captain Gantu. Additionally, players can enjoy the new Lilo & Stitch Season Tour, along with its accompanying environment and customization items.

Introducing Mini Mouse

In addition to the Lilo & Stitch characters, Season 3 will also introduce Mini Mouse. Players can unlock Mini Mouse by completing a special event. Mini Mouse is classified as a Brawler-class racer and comes with a Helper’s Aura skin, making her a valuable addition to your racing roster.

About Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm is an action-packed racing game where players can take on the role of iconic characters from Disney and Pixar films. Get behind the wheel as Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, Baloo, Captain Jack Sparrow, and more. Each character possesses unique skills, and players can upgrade these skills to gain an advantage on the race track.

Release Date and Platforms

Disney Speedstorm is set to release on September 28, 2023, as a free-to-play title. After its Early Access period, players can enjoy the game on various platforms including PS5, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.