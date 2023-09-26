Game Informer showcases new gameplay footage of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The renowned gaming magazine, Game Informer, has released an exciting new gameplay video for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The footage focuses on exploring the beautiful Meadows aboard a Chocobo, an adorable creature that serves as a means of transportation in the game.

Notably, the video also introduces Red XIII, one of the prominent characters in the highly anticipated new game set to be released on the PS5.

Roaming the opening areas with Cloud and companions

The gameplay footage provides a glimpse into the game’s opening areas as Cloud and his companions embark on their adventure. Game Informer’s Kyle Hilliard and Marcus Stewart share their insightful commentary on the on-screen events, providing their opinions on this captivating JRPG created by Square Enix.

A taste of the in-game world

In their review, the editors note that the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo they experienced showcased gameplay that wasn’t entirely open world but still offered plenty of side activities, thrilling monster battles, and opportunities for item collection and crafting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s not forget that the chocobos play a significant role in the gameplay too, allowing Cloud and the team to explore the world at a much faster pace without any downtime. It’s important to clarify, though, that breeding chocobos won’t be possible.

Mark your calendars for the release

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to hit the shelves on February 29, 2024, exclusively for the PS5. Make sure to mark this exciting date in your gaming calendar!