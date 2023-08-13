Introduction

G-MODE and Plus81 have announced Shinjuku Soumei, a visual novel “that questions the value of life in a city where life and death intersect.” The specific platforms and release date for the game have not been revealed yet.

Game Overview

In Shinjuku Soumei, players assume the role of an undertaker with the ability of “immortality” and “hearing the voices of the dead.” They perform dangerous funerals in the city of Shinjuku, accompanied by an astral girl who provides support.





Main Development Staff

The main development staff includes Tomo Kataoka, the writer of Christmas Tina, and Kohaku Sumeragi, a popular illustrator.

Conclusion

Further details about Shinjuku Soumei will be announced at a later date.