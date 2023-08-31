Frontier Developments Unleashes Jurassic World Evolution 2 Update 1.26
Frontier Developments has unleashed a razor-sharp pack of Jurassic World Evolution 2 update 1.26 patch notes, which dishes out another range of bug fixes for the park management sim.
Bug Fixes
- Lagoon Viewing Domes and Lagoon Rock Platforms should no longer float on the surface of Lagoons after loading a save. Players with this issue need to save and reload their game again to resolve it
- Hunting packs of dinosaurs should no longer panic after attacking and taking down another dinosaur
- Fixed certain cases of dinosaurs disliking their own species
- Added the research required to counter the “Fussy” trait in Sandbox or Custom Challenge Mode
- “Building Style” and “Staff and Guests” category details are no longer switched in the Custom Challenge Mode set-up
- Genome Modification Limits should now be applied as intended in Custom Challenge mode
- Fixed an instance where all missions would vanish during Chaos Theory: Jurassic Park’s introduction dialogue
Prehistoric Marine Species Pack:
- Nothosaurus has found her courage and should no longer panic when seeing the Archelon. This will also allow Nothosaurus to use Lagoon Rock Platforms alongside Archelon
Misc:
- Various stability fixes
- Various animation fixes